Getty Image

No basketball player is perfect. Like all humans, basketball players have their flaws, some are more prominent than others. For example, take Dwight Howard, who has never been a good free throw shooter despite his best efforts to improve from the charity stripe. Howard’s connecting at a 63 percent clip this year, and it says a lot about his struggles from the line that it’s the second-best single-season mark of his career.

Howard had a big night on Friday (25 points, 17 rebounds) and went 7-for-10 at the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough, as the Washington Wizards fell to the Brooklyn Nets, 115-104. The home loss knocked Washington to 5-10 on the year, and after the game, Howard decided he wanted to get some extra work in. Pay attention to the very end of the video, taken by Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.