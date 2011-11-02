Dwight Howard’s Signature Shoe: adidas adiPower Howard

With all these charity games going on, there’s been one name noticeably absent: Dwight Howard. But after winning Defensive Player of the Year for the third year in a row, don’t think for one second that the almost 26-year-old superstar is resting on his laurels. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. And for those of you wondering what he will be playing in this season as he competes for a title, check out his latest signature shoe, the adidas adiPower Howard.

“Really the whole shoe is about power, because that’s my game,” says Howard. “I play with power and this shoe is perfect for players with that kind of game. It’s really supportive for someone like me, but it’s also really light, so I feel faster when I’m running and jumping.”

From adidas:

The SPRINTSKIN upper allows improved flexibility and Z-Torsion technology keeps Dwight stable on the court. LIVE MOTION allows this “Superman” to stay versatile and evolve with the game to slay competition. Each shoe features the No. 12 on the outside ankle support area. The three stripes are broken into separate pin lines inspired by his jersey. Dwight’s signature is placed at the top of the tongue and numbers 1 and 2 are placed on the base of the tongue on the right and left shoe respectively. An indication of his large personality, the sockliner features the famous grin of this known prankster and funnyman.

The adiPower Howard will launch in the white/grey/blue colorway on Thursday, Nov. 3, and drop in two additional colorways – black/black on Nov. 10 and black/white/blue on Dec. 1. The shoe will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com for a suggested retail price of $100.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.