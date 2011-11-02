Dwight Howard’s Signature Shoe: adidas adiPower Howard

With all these charity games going on, there’s been one name noticeably absent: Dwight Howard. But after winning Defensive Player of the Year for the third year in a row, don’t think for one second that the almost 26-year-old superstar is resting on his laurels. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. And for those of you wondering what he will be playing in this season as he competes for a title, check out his latest signature shoe, the adidas adiPower Howard.
“Really the whole shoe is about power, because that’s my game,” says Howard. “I play with power and this shoe is perfect for players with that kind of game. It’s really supportive for someone like me, but it’s also really light, so I feel faster when I’m running and jumping.”
From adidas:
The SPRINTSKIN upper allows improved flexibility and Z-Torsion technology keeps Dwight stable on the court. LIVE MOTION allows this “Superman” to stay versatile and evolve with the game to slay competition.
Each shoe features the No. 12 on the outside ankle support area. The three stripes are broken into separate pin lines inspired by his jersey. Dwight’s signature is placed at the top of the tongue and numbers 1 and 2 are placed on the base of the tongue on the right and left shoe respectively. An indication of his large personality, the sockliner features the famous grin of this known prankster and funnyman.
The adiPower Howard will launch in the white/grey/blue colorway on Thursday, Nov. 3, and drop in two additional colorways – black/black on Nov. 10 and black/white/blue on Dec. 1. The shoe will be sold exclusively at Foot Locker, Eastbay and shopadidas.com for a suggested retail price of $100.
What do you think?
i know that in 6-10 months i’ll be able to find a pair of these adidas in some sort of clearance bin. i guess these Team Adidas shoes go real fast cause i got the GilZeros, the T-Macs, the Billups, and the old D Roses off a sale rack at different shoe stores around town
Definetely a Dope Looking Shoe…Lot better Then Previous Models and Looking Foward to Breaking It Down This Weekend. Be Sure to Check it Out at zayax0712 on youtube.
Shoe launches in his Magic colors but as soon as he is traded to the Nets he will switch to the black, white and blue, and the Nets will announce their new uniforms for next season- surprise! BLACK, WHITE, BLUE.
Just a dumb prediction.