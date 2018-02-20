Getty Image

Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper have teamed up to make a film about their hometown, and we now have a good look at what that documentary will be about.

The trailer for Shot In The Dark was released on Monday and gives us a better idea of the project that was originally announced earlier in the month. The documentary is set to air February 24 on Fox and will chronicle high school basketball in Chance and Wade’s hometown of Chicago.

Shot In The Dark tells the story of Orr Academy , a prestigious Chicago basketball program and the story of former player Tyquonne Greer. The documentary highlights the struggles that come with inner-city living and the pressure to succeed on the court amid systemic injustice in Chicago.