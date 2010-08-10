Dwyane Wade & Chris Paul At House of Hoops Tomorrow Night

In case you didn’t realize, this week is going to be packed with tons of exclusive stuff going down. It’s as if the NBA All-Star Game, Olympics and BET Awards were all going down in New York City at the same time. Hence, the World Basketball Festival. So before any on-court action, stop through House of Hoops up in Harlem tomorrow night for a Q&A with Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. You won’t want to miss it.
If you could ask D-Wade or CP anything, what would you ask?
I’d ask D-Wade how he convince Lebron to be his sidekick and CP3 how long until he outright demands a trade
CP3: How does it feel to know that for D Wade, this is going to be like every day for next season, playing with 2 other dominant all-stars…and you get to fly home to David West and James Posey?
D Wade: Forget Kobe, Durant, LeBron, and Bosh. Who was seriously your favorite teammate ever – Beasley or Chris Quinn?
Chris Paul is going to try to convine DWade why he should let him join the Heat in 2012 also so that they can be the fantastic 4 of instead of the big 3 which they are now. Maybe than they can convince “GOOF TROOP” Dwight Howard to join and tell him its not all about the money because championships is what matter most and complete Pat Rileys vision as the fab 5 of the because i heard thats his plans for 2016 to make sure we win the next 10 championships after we win the next 6…
Offtopic:
Whos the artist doing those abstract USA player portraits displayed here?