Dwyane Wade & Chris Paul At House of Hoops Tomorrow Night

In case you didn’t realize, this week is going to be packed with tons of exclusive stuff going down. It’s as if the NBA All-Star Game, Olympics and BET Awards were all going down in New York City at the same time. Hence, the World Basketball Festival. So before any on-court action, stop through House of Hoops up in Harlem tomorrow night for a Q&A with Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. You won’t want to miss it.

If you could ask D-Wade or CP anything, what would you ask?

