Dwyane Wade & Chris Paul At House of Hoops Tomorrow Night

08.10.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

In case you didn’t realize, this week is going to be packed with tons of exclusive stuff going down. It’s as if the NBA All-Star Game, Olympics and BET Awards were all going down in New York City at the same time. Hence, the World Basketball Festival. So before any on-court action, stop through House of Hoops up in Harlem tomorrow night for a Q&A with Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. You won’t want to miss it.

If you could ask D-Wade or CP anything, what would you ask?

