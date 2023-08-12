Dwyane Wade Confirmed He’s Been Approached About Running For Office

Dwyane Wade‘s weekend is primarily revolving around his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of a star-studded 2023 class that includes Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich, and many more. In the midst of this, Wade sat down with Sopan Deb of the New York Times and got asked about something radically different: a potential future in politics.

Back in May, a report indicated that donors in Florida had Wade (along with Grant Hill) on a list of dream candidates to potentially take on incumbent Republican Rick Scott for the Sunshine State’s Senate seat in 2024. It would make sense why Wade would be appealing — he’s a huge personality and beloved in the state — but this was never confirmed by Wade until now, who told Deb that he’s been approached about running for office but never explicitly confirmed if this was as a challenger to take on Scott.

I mean, it’s just conversation. “Hey, you would be good for,” “Hey, we can see you in,” “We would love to have you in.” It’s things that I’m passionate about that I will speak out on and speak up for. And so I don’t play the politician games. I don’t know a lot about it. But I also understand that I have a role as an American citizen and as a known person to be able to highlight and speak on things that other people may not be able to because they don’t have the opportunity to do this.

It’s unclear if Wade would have the time to mount a run for office, as his post-playing career has seen him get into the worlds of media and sports ownership.