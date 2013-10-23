Dwyane Wade Is Convinced Birds Are Out To Get Him

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade is a pretty slick guy. He’s dating actress Gabrielle Union, he’s got more rings than LeBron James, and he’s living in Miami. Sure, his body has broken down a bit over the last couple seasons, but that’s why he convinced ‘Bron and Chris Bosh to come south. Except, the birds are always watching!!!!

When asked in an April interview with ESPN the Magazine what was his most irrational fear, Wade answered succinctly, “Birds. I’m petrified of birds. I got attacked by some once when I was in college.”

So when he spotted a flock of birds chillin’ on his back deck in Miami, he became audibly paranoid as yesterday’s IG video shows. Just listen to his conspiracy theory commentary:

While Wade is working back from knee issues, he tells USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, “I’m not where I want to be.” The only place we know Wade doesn’t want to be is at a midnight showing of Alfred Hitchcock‘s “Birds.”

