Dwyane Wade Is Convinced Birds Are Out To Get Him

#Dwyane Wade #Instagram
10.22.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade is a pretty slick guy. He’s dating actress Gabrielle Union, he’s got more rings than LeBron James, and he’s living in Miami. Sure, his body has broken down a bit over the last couple seasons, but that’s why he convinced ‘Bron and Chris Bosh to come south. Except, the birds are always watching!!!!

When asked in an April interview with ESPN the Magazine what was his most irrational fear, Wade answered succinctly, “Birds. I’m petrified of birds. I got attacked by some once when I was in college.”

So when he spotted a flock of birds chillin’ on his back deck in Miami, he became audibly paranoid as yesterday’s IG video shows. Just listen to his conspiracy theory commentary:

While Wade is working back from knee issues, he tells USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, “I’m not where I want to be.” The only place we know Wade doesn’t want to be is at a midnight showing of Alfred Hitchcock‘s “Birds.”

What are you irrationally afraid of?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#Instagram
TAGSDWYANE WADEGABRIELLE UNIONinstagraminstagram video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP