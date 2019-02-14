Dwyane Wade Exchanged Jerseys With Long-Time Rival Dirk Nowitzki After A Heat Win

02.13.19 37 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dwyane Wade farewell tour rolled into Dallas for the final time on Wednesday night as the Heat managed to get a 112-101 win over the Mavs in a game that was more about watching a couple of legends lace ’em up against each other than the actual outcome of the contest itself.

For Wade, it was another opportunity to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank as he finished with 22 points in just over 22 minutes of action with respectable shooting numbers, to boot. It was a bit less so the case for Dirk, who managed just 12 points on 5-14 from the field, but wasn’t shy about hoisting it up from downtown — despite the results — as he made just two of his 10 attempts from long-range.

Altogether, the future Hall-of-Famers shared a pair of touching moments, first when they checked into the game together in the opening quarter, then after the final buzzer when they met at center court to exchange jerseys, a ritual Wade has made a staple of his retirement tour here in his final season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSdallas mavericksDIRK NOWITZKIDWYANE WADE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP