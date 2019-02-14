Getty Image

The Dwyane Wade farewell tour rolled into Dallas for the final time on Wednesday night as the Heat managed to get a 112-101 win over the Mavs in a game that was more about watching a couple of legends lace ’em up against each other than the actual outcome of the contest itself.

For Wade, it was another opportunity to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank as he finished with 22 points in just over 22 minutes of action with respectable shooting numbers, to boot. It was a bit less so the case for Dirk, who managed just 12 points on 5-14 from the field, but wasn’t shy about hoisting it up from downtown — despite the results — as he made just two of his 10 attempts from long-range.

Altogether, the future Hall-of-Famers shared a pair of touching moments, first when they checked into the game together in the opening quarter, then after the final buzzer when they met at center court to exchange jerseys, a ritual Wade has made a staple of his retirement tour here in his final season.