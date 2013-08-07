Dwyane Wade & His Sons Help Remember Trayvon Martin In September’s Ebony Magazine (Pics)

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Instagram
08.06.13 5 years ago

In a noteworthy September Ebony Magazine, Dwyane Wade and his two sons, Zaire and Zion, are featured on the cover as part of Ebony’s special “We Are Trayvon” issue. The September issue will have four different covers of famous African-American men with their sons in grey hoodies. Wade posted a photo of the August cover to his Instagram tonight, where he and his sons are wearing the same outfit as Trayvon Martin when he was gunned down in Florida.

Ebony’s August issue will also feature the slain Florida teenager’s family, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin with their son Jahvaris Fulton; Spike Lee with his son Jackson, actor Boris Kodjoe and his son Niolas, as well as Wade and his two sons.

The four-cover September issue includes an in-depth interview with Martin’s parents after George Zimmerman‘s acquittal on murder charges for Martin’s death, as well as a discussion about racial bias with Kodjoe, Lee and Wade surrounding how they discuss racism with their children.

[Via Ebony Mag on Facebook]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Instagram
TAGSDWYANE WADEEbony MagazineinstagramMIAMI HEATspike leeTRAYVON MARTIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP