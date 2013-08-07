Dwyane Wade & His Sons Help Remember Trayvon Martin In September’s Ebony Magazine (Pics)

In a noteworthy September Ebony Magazine, Dwyane Wade and his two sons, Zaire and Zion, are featured on the cover as part of Ebony’s special “We Are Trayvon” issue. The September issue will have four different covers of famous African-American men with their sons in grey hoodies. Wade posted a photo of the August cover to his Instagram tonight, where he and his sons are wearing the same outfit as Trayvon Martin when he was gunned down in Florida.

Ebony’s August issue will also feature the slain Florida teenager’s family, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin with their son Jahvaris Fulton; Spike Lee with his son Jackson, actor Boris Kodjoe and his son Niolas, as well as Wade and his two sons.

The four-cover September issue includes an in-depth interview with Martin’s parents after George Zimmerman‘s acquittal on murder charges for Martin’s death, as well as a discussion about racial bias with Kodjoe, Lee and Wade surrounding how they discuss racism with their children.

