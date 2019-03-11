Dwyane Wade Is Having A Season-Long Dunk Contest With Justise Winslow

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade will call it quits on his Hall-of-Fame career at the end of this season, and when it’s all said and done, he’ll go down as arguably one of the top five shooting guards of all time. He even recently surpassed Michael Jordan as the best shot-blocking guard in NBA history.

He’s spent the bulk of the season on a farewell tour around the league, exchanging jerseys with old friends and young bucks alike, but it’s a season that’s been much more than just ceremonial as Wade have proven to be a productive contributor off the bench for a Heat team scrambling for one of the last playoff seeds in the East.

If that wasn’t enough to keep him occupied, Wade also has a running wager going with teammate Justise Winslow about who’ll finish the season with the most dunks.