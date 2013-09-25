Dwyane Wade & Kevin Durant Trade Barbs Over Twitter

#Dwyane Wade #Kevin Durant #Instagram #Twitter
09.25.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

In an interview with Cinesport released earlier tonight, Kevin Durant revealed some thoughts about Sports Illustrated‘s NBA player rankings. His seemingly harmless comments about their top 10 players has provoked the ire of Dwyane Wade.

Durant felt Sports Illustrated‘s recent NBA rankings should have included former Thunder teammate James Harden in the top 10, instead of their Wade selection at No. 8. Wade took umbrage with Durant’s answer and decided to respond via Twitter. He sent a tweet earlier tonight saying “don’t believe me just watch,” linking to the below Instagram message:

Durant responded on Twitter an hour later:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Training camps open soon and Gatorade’s marketing department hasn’t been this happy since Bernie Pitzel wrote “Be Like Mike” at Avanzare.

[h/t Miami Heat Index]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

