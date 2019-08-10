Dwyane Wade Claims He Never Had To Recruit Players To The Heat

08.09.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, two of the most celebrated players of their generation, finally called it quits at the end of last season, closing the book on a pair of legendary careers that dovetailed with one another on more than one occasion. By their own accounts, they are thoroughly enjoying retirement, Dirk perhaps more hedonistically than Wade.

Wade has had time to focus his efforts more on one of his burgeoning passions, which is acting as mentor to up-and-coming players. The former Finals MVP recently held his second annual summer basketball camp for young NBA stars, called “The Invitational,” which this time around featured De’Aaron Fox, Coby White, and Devin Booker, just to name a few.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Wade addressed the notion that his camp could be seen as a covert way to recruit young players to Miami, and in the process of dumping ice water on that suggestion, he went on to claim that he never engaged in player recruitment efforts during his playing days.

