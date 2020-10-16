Earlier in 2020, Dwyane Wade was named to TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people of the year. The 13-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Fame shooting guard retired the league after the 2018-19 season, but Wade continues to have influence in the basketball world as an analyst and his impact moves well beyond the court in his social change advocacy and family life. This week, though, Wade seemingly brightened the day of a couple, right as they were getting engaged on a beach.

.@DwyaneWade was randomly walking by this couple mid-proposal His reaction❤️ (via ryanbasch/IG) pic.twitter.com/6LjD6UImEW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

As you can see, Wade unknowingly “photo-bombed” the couple at the best possible time, as he seemed genuinely thrilled to be seeing a proposal in progress. From there, he joined into the celebration, sharing the story on his Instagram and garnering an invite for himself and his wife, Gabrielle Union, to the upcoming wedding.

On one hand, this is simply a glorious coincidence, as Wade clearly seemed surprised and touched by what he was witnessing. On the other, it is undeniably awesome to see this kind of story come together, with Wade joining in the fun in the process.

2020 has been a nightmare on multiple levels, but Wade appears to be living his best life and, this time, that rubbed off on a couple of love-crazy young people taking the next step.