Dwyane Wade Shoots & Makes A Blind Basket

03.07.12 6 years ago

Dwyane Wade seems to make one of these shots every few weeks. Over-the-shoulder. Not-looking. English-off-the-glass. In the modern game, no one comes even close to Wade’s ability to make shots when he’s not looking. All time? Michael Jordan is right there. But I wouldn’t be surprised if D-Wade has more of these buckets than anyone ever.

Has Wade made more blind shots than any player in NBA history?

