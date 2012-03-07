Dwyane Wade Shoots & Makes A Blind Basket

Dwyane Wade seems to make one of these shots every few weeks. Over-the-shoulder. Not-looking. English-off-the-glass. In the modern game, no one comes even close to Wade’s ability to make shots when he’s not looking. All time? Michael Jordan is right there. But I wouldn’t be surprised if D-Wade has more of these buckets than anyone ever.
Has Wade made more blind shots than any player in NBA history?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With