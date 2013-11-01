Dwyane Wade & Stance Launch Sock Collection

11.01.13 5 years ago

Dwyane Wade has been flaunting his socks on Instagram for a while now, but today it’s official: Stance has launched The Wade Collection in partnership with the three-time NBA champion.

The collection features casual and gentlemen socks designed and developed by Wade, and 13 different styles will be available at Champs Sports and select boutique retailers nationwide.

“Style has always been a personal interest of mine, and I’m excited to be able to express some of my own influences through my collection for Stance,” Wade said in a release. “Socks are often overlooked in fashion, but socks have the amazing ability to transform any ensemble into a bold fashion statement that reflects your personality and mood.”

Head on over to their online store to grab yours now. Nine options are available for $14, ranging from colors like “Flamingo” to “Savana.”

Shown below, you can check out the styles already available online.

What do you think?

