Dwyane Wade Got A Triple-Double In His Final NBA Game

Getty Image

Dwyane Wade has made sure to go out in style as he brings his Hall of Fame career to a close. On Tuesday, Wade had 30 points in his final home game in a 122-99 win over Philadelphia, giving the Heat crowd plenty of things to cheer about as they sent him into retirement.

However, before he can ride off into the sunset, Wade had one more game on the schedule as Miami visited Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Wade’s best friends in the league all came out for the occasion, as LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony were all able to make it and sit courtside to watch his final game.

Wade made sure to give them quite the show, even as the Nets took care of business to lock down the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference. Through three quarters, Wade had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds — fittingly, that 10th assist came to long time teammate Udonis Haslem.