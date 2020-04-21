Zaire Wade Will Opt For A Post-Grad Year Before Making A College Decision

With the COVID-19 pandemic still on the rise, the sports world remains on indefinite hiatus. Not only has it put the current seasons in jeopardy, it will have all sorts of future implications. For many up-and-coming players who were anticipating their college and NBA debuts next season, uncertainty abounds.

Amid all the craziness, we’re seeing some prospects take unorthodox routes to the next level. Top recruit, Jalen Green, for instance, announced last week that he was skipping college and entering the G-League. Green is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2021 Draft, and his choosing this route could pave the way for future top picks and have implications for the NCAA.

On Tuesday, Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, announced that he was also taking a somewhat unconventional path. Instead of committing to college, he’s decided to take a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy.

Wade finished his high school career at Sierra Canyon, where he played alongside Bronny James. The three-star prospect reportedly had scholarship offers from Toledo, DePaul, and Rhode Island, and his deferment will allow him to explore the possibility of a route through college basketball after next season.