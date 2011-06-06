D-Wade’s 2011 NBA Finals Kicks

With the NBA Finals moving to Dallas last night, you knew all the sneaker companies involved were going to bring the heat for their guys’ feet. And for Dwyane Wade and Jordan Brand, that meant two special colorways of his signature model, the Jordan Fly Wade. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
nothin special…looks like houston rockets colors with the yellow
these shoes scream: basketball meets 007
damn, dwade will forever have ugly shoes
go easy on wade cootie. he’s good at basketball. lol
What’s wrong wit u ppl.. those Fly Wade’s red n white are straight up fire…best cw so far….
it’s not necessarily whether they look cool. it’s how they look compared to the other shoes on the market. frankly, i think dirks signature nike’s are a pair i’d wear first.