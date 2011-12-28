Dwyane Wade’s Incredible Block At The Rim On Ray Allen

This was a crushing sequence for the Celtics last night, as not only did Dwyane Wade deny Ray Allen at the rim, but then the Heat ran the break for a Chris Bosh flush. I thought Jordan-on-Jordan crime like this wasn’t supposed to happen.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I think Jesus better better keep his ass on that 3 point line.
Someone fill me in on this Jordan-on-Jordan stuff. Both guys are endorsed by Jordan Brand but that is business off the court. Kudos to Wade for making the right play.
@bruce…just a joke, and that block was straight nasty
@ BRUCE
Being a member of Team Jordan is like being a member of a fraternity.
Probably the block of the year since it finished with a fastbreak dunk on the other end