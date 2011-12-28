Dwyane Wade’s Incredible Block At The Rim On Ray Allen

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #Boston Celtics
12.28.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

This was a crushing sequence for the Celtics last night, as not only did Dwyane Wade deny Ray Allen at the rim, but then the Heat ran the break for a Chris Bosh flush. I thought Jordan-on-Jordan crime like this wasn’t supposed to happen.

