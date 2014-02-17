Video: The 2014 NBA All-Star Introductions

The 2014 NBA All-Star Game is more than halfway done, so it’s the perfect time to re-live the player introductions. Pharrell played his hits, Busta Rhymes came out, Snoop Dogg was in the house, and a lot of our favorite NBA players graciously jogged out for the adoring crowd. Maybe Derrick Rose wasn’t glaring at the other all-stars as they danced, but the introductions still got us hyped.

What did you think of this year’s introductions?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.