Video: The 2014 NBA All-Star Introductions

#Pharrell #Busta Rhymes #Snoop Dogg
02.16.14 4 years ago

The 2014 NBA All-Star Game is more than halfway done, so it’s the perfect time to re-live the player introductions. Pharrell played his hits, Busta Rhymes came out, Snoop Dogg was in the house, and a lot of our favorite NBA players graciously jogged out for the adoring crowd. Maybe Derrick Rose wasn’t glaring at the other all-stars as they danced, but the introductions still got us hyped.

What did you think of this year’s introductions?

