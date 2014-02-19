Watch Eighth Grader Marvin Bagley Throw Down A 360-Degree In-Game Jam

Marvin Bagley is a 6-9 eighth grader, and he’s been on the national radar for a couple years, obviously, because of his youth and his height. During the 2014 John Lucas All Star Event in New Orleans this past weekend, he even broke out a 360-degree dunk on the break.

Bagley’s “We All Can Go” team won the 8th Grade Division at the tournament, which isn’t very surprising when you note that he’s 6-9 and not yet in high school.

(video via MiddleSchoolHoops; h/t brobible)

