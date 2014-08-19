Embiid Predicts Future MVP Rankings; Puts Himself First

Philadelphia 76ers rookie and social media sensation Joel Embiid has mostly kept his Twitter game to romance this summer. With the 2014-2015 season fast approaching, though, it was only a matter of time until his subject matter switched to hoops. And if this latest tweet is any indication, we’ll glean as much entertainment from Embiid’s talk about basketball as we have his advice on relationships.

The 20 year-old rookie – who might not play a single game this season – predicted future MVP rankings yesterday. Given Embiid’s well-chronicled Twitter confidence, it’s hardly surprising which player tops his ballot.

MVP rankings in a couple years pic.twitter.com/t7iIACs9f6 — Joel-Hans Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 19, 2014

Embiid is even less likely to win the MVP in the next two seasons than Kobe Bryant is to finish third. In fact, this entire list suffers from a severe lack of perspective and foresight – each player on it is on the downside of his career or returning from injury. Embiid might be a great basketball player, but his prognosticating abilities need some serious work.

This was all in good fun, of course, and NBA fans seems to know it. They laughed with Embiid’s latest Twitter gag as opposed to at it. He tweeted the following photo an hour after his MVP rankings.

What will be interesting is when the public inevitably grows weary of Embiid’s social media antics. If most any other player in the league posted this photo – satirical or otherwise – he’d have surely been broadly chastised for such bravado. James Harden, an All-NBA First Team honoree in 2013-2014, is currently receiving widespread hate after boasting that he’s the best player in the world.

Embiid’s charms are still working on the NBA universe. Once he hits the court and justifies or fails to live up to the pre-draft hype, that won’t be the case. Here’s hoping he gets a chance to do so sooner rather than later. For now, though, Embiid’s ongoing Twitter fun is a good substitute.

