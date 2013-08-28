Eminem Disses Lamar Odom In New Song “Berzerk”

Lamar Odom is having a rough summer. Reports surfaced he’s dealing with a serious drug problem. Then he went missing. Then he showed back up looking gaunt. Then he became a target for Twitter. Now he’s getting name-dropped on hip-hop records. Eminem released a new single called “Berzerk” earlier this week and the song — which is super weak, by the way — featured Shady rhyming about LO’s marriage to Khloe Kardashian (at the 2:35 mark).
“All I know is I fell asleep and woke up in that Monte Carlo
With the ugly Kardashian
Lamar, oh sorry yo, we done both set the bar low”
Eminem announced recently that his new album, scheduled for release on November 5, will be titled The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and will feature production from the legend Rick Rubin. You can feel his presence in “Berzerk.” The song sounds like something straight out of The Beastie Boys collection while sampling Billy Squier’s 1981 hit “The Stroke.”
What do you think?
Lamar is washed up. He needs to get help ASAP. He truly has gone off the deep end. I wonder if him and Miley Cyrus are doing crack together… After all he did marry the “fat” Kardashian. Drugs will make you do things you regret.
Stick to sports writing cus you clearly don’t know music. That song is better than anything rappers like Drake or Lil Wayne put out.
All it took was a Lamar Odom drug binge to make Enimem relevant again?
When Lamar went nuts after the failed trade for C.Paul. I started calling him O’dumb… am I the only one?
Weak ? Hahaa Eminem is amazing and I am glad he did that song it’s basically a tribute to the beastie boys, since people want to only honor them when they die .. Rest in peace MCA and its cool Eminem was rapping like Ad rock .. Sorry that song wasn’t about bitches and money and drugs .. For you to not dig it .. Loser. Like Justin plansky said stick to writing about sports !
Songs weak. Em fell off a long time ago. Same with odom. They should get an apartment together and remember the glory days.
stick to sports, kid. this is FAR from weak.