Eminem Disses Lamar Odom In New Song “Berzerk”

Lamar Odom is having a rough summer. Reports surfaced he’s dealing with a serious drug problem. Then he went missing. Then he showed back up looking gaunt. Then he became a target for Twitter. Now he’s getting name-dropped on hip-hop records. Eminem released a new single called “Berzerk” earlier this week and the song — which is super weak, by the way — featured Shady rhyming about LO’s marriage to Khloe Kardashian (at the 2:35 mark).

“All I know is I fell asleep and woke up in that Monte Carlo

With the ugly Kardashian

Lamar, oh sorry yo, we done both set the bar low”

Eminem announced recently that his new album, scheduled for release on November 5, will be titled The Marshall Mathers LP 2 and will feature production from the legend Rick Rubin. You can feel his presence in “Berzerk.” The song sounds like something straight out of The Beastie Boys collection while sampling Billy Squier’s 1981 hit “The Stroke.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.