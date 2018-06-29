Getty Image

With an unrestricted free agent market this summer that is rather top-heavy, Knicks center Enes Kanter had a rather interesting decision to make. Would it be wise to opt into the final year of the four-year, $70 million deal he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, or should he test the open market and see if the general scarcity that might exist could lead to a big payday?

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Kanter has decided to opt into the final year of his deal, which will keep him in New York and pay him nearly $19 million this season.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter plans to exercise his $18.6M player option today to return to the team next season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2018

Kanter denied that he made up his mind after Charania reported that he made a decision, but soon after, the Knicks’ big man confirmed that he will indeed opt in.