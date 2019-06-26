Enes Kanter Calls The ‘Overhyped’ Zion Williamson ‘Julius Randle With Hops’

06.26.19

There is a whole lot of excitement surrounding Zion Williamson as he enters the NBA, but one NBA player isn’t exactly sold on him yet. Enes Kanter appeared on Colin Cowherd’s radio show and let it be known that he believes the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is a touch overhyped.

It’s not unusual for a person to say a young athlete has way too much hype surrounding them, but Kanter took things a step further by using a tried and true basketball Twitter trope: Comparing the player to a different player, but saying they possess something the other dude doesn’t have.

