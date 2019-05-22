Eric Bledsoe Is In The Midst Of Another Nightmare Postseason

05.22.19 1 hour ago

Eric Bledsoe’s disastrous 2018 postseason is well-trodden territory. Terry Rozier got in his head, as did the Boston Celtics home crowd, and any chance of a Milwaukee upset was summarily shut down.

Bledsoe appeared to be putting that playoff series behind him this year. He had an excellent regular season, in which he could have been the Bucks’ second All-Star instead of Khris Middleton, and he earned an extension for the next four years in the process. His postseason also started off with promise. Against Detroit in a first-round sweep, he averaged over 19 points and 5 assists per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field. He looked confident and aggressive and ready to help Milwaukee take control of the Eastern Conference.

And then Boston happened again. Milwaukee’s five-game domination of the Celtics helped obscure some of Bledsoe’s struggles, as did George Hill’s unexpected emergence, but last year’s Bledsoe has returned, and the Bucks are finally in a position where they need more from him.

