Eric Bledsoe’s Insane Block On 6-10 Anthony Davis

Eric Bledsoe might’ve already wrapped up this year’s Most Improved Player award. Most figured he’d put in work as a Phoenix starter after spending three seasons primarily as a backup with the Clippers. But the Suns are 5-2 (also thanks to people like Gerald Green) and Bledsoe’s line reads like something out of James Harden‘s playbook: 20.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 52 percent shooting and 81 percent from the stripe.

He’s not just getting more minutes, either. Bledsoe’s hitting the deep ball with regularity and is getting the better of almost every guard he matches up against. The one thing he hasn’t done? Block shots.

They call the 23-year-old the mini LeBron, but even Bledsoe had to be surprised at himself for this. Yesterday, he got up and stuffed 6-10 Anthony Davis (another potential MIP candidate) like it was nothing. It might be time to start watching some Phoenix games.

