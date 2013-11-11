Eric Bledsoe’s Insane Block On 6-10 Anthony Davis

#Video
11.11.13 5 years ago

Eric Bledsoe might’ve already wrapped up this year’s Most Improved Player award. Most figured he’d put in work as a Phoenix starter after spending three seasons primarily as a backup with the Clippers. But the Suns are 5-2 (also thanks to people like Gerald Green) and Bledsoe’s line reads like something out of James Harden‘s playbook: 20.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game on 52 percent shooting and 81 percent from the stripe.

He’s not just getting more minutes, either. Bledsoe’s hitting the deep ball with regularity and is getting the better of almost every guard he matches up against. The one thing he hasn’t done? Block shots.

They call the 23-year-old the mini LeBron, but even Bledsoe had to be surprised at himself for this. Yesterday, he got up and stuffed 6-10 Anthony Davis (another potential MIP candidate) like it was nothing. It might be time to start watching some Phoenix games.

[RELATED: 5 Reasons To Watch The Phoenix Suns This Year]

Will he win Most Improved Player?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDimeMagEric BledsoeNEW ORLEANS PELICANSPHOENIX SUNSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP