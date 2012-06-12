Eric Thomas ‘The Hip-Hop Preacher’ Unveils New Mixtape ‘The Blueprint 2 Success’

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.12.12 6 years ago

I’m sure many of you have watched the popular Giavanni Ruffin workout video on YouTube. Ever wanted to know who’s the voice behind that? His name is Eric Thomas, and he’s an author and renowned speaker who is revolutionizing the motivational game.

Thomas recently released his new mixtape, “The Blueprint 2 Success.” The tape is an audio compilation of inspirational messages from many of Thomas’ most popular speaking engagements, which include The Jordan Brand Classic, Harvard University and the Toronto Blue Jays minor league affiliate. There are also clips included from John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as mixes from Adele, Calvin Harris, Drake and Wiz Khalifa.

“We really wanted to do something that had never been done before. We pride ourselves on setting the tone and being leaders, and the mixtape is a great example of that,” says Thomas, who overcame being a homeless, high school dropout in Detroit to get to where he is today.

Anyone can use a little motivation, and because Thomas’ style and delivery appeals to athletes, this is the perfect headphone filler for the coming summer months. “The Blueprint 2 Success,” mixtape is now available for free exclusively on www.ETinspires.com.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSEric ThomasGiavanni RuffinStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP