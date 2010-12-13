Spoelstra To Heat: Play Defense, Then Do Whatever You Want

As noted in this morning’s Dime NBA Power Ranking, the Miami Heat have defeated a franchise-record eight consecutive teams by double digits. Wondering what changed? Well, other than the fact that Dwyane Wade has averaged 26.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the steak, a new team “reward system” has been instituted by coach Erik Spoelstra. As Wade puts it, “[Coach] said, ‘If y’all get stops, if y’all get rebounds, then y’all can do whatever y’all want,’ so as players we enjoy that. When the ball goes through the basket, then we’ve got to do what he wants us to do.”

From Joseph Goodman of the Miami Herald:

A simple reward system has contributed to the Heat’s current run of eight consecutive blowout victories. If Dwyane Wade grabs a defensive rebound, he has the green light to do whatever he wants offensively. If LeBron James makes a defensive stop, he controls his own game on the other end of the court. These are the parameters set by coach Erik Spoelstra, and the chance for offensive freedom has helped spark the most dominant winning streak in franchise history. “Our job is to defend and then we get rewarded with what we want to do on offense,” James said.

The numbers don’t lie. Defensively, the Heat have become one of the best teams in the NBA, and apparently it didn’t take much.

