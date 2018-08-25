ESPN

Just like LeBron James, ESPN’s NBA pregame show is heading to Los Angeles.

Michelle Beadle and company are heading back to LA for NBA Countdown, the show that comes before the four-letter’s live broadcasts of NBA games across its various networks. The show had been broadcast from ESPN’s L.A. LIVE studios since 2011, but at the second half of last year production shifted from there to New York.

But according to ESPN’s release, things are going back to normal and the show, hosted by Michelle Beadle, will be broadcast back in Los Angeles starting this fall. ESPN is also introducing a post-game show for its NBA broadcasts, NBA After The Buzzer,