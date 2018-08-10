Getty Image

LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers is old news by now. What once felt inevitable did, indeed, happen and now we move on to a world with James on the West Coast.

That means a lot of late nights for LeBron stans on the East Coast, and on Friday they started to get a better idea of what their sleep schedule will look like the next year. The NBA announced its regular season schedule and James fans and, by extension, Lakers fans were the big winners.

James and the Lakers have the most nationally televised games out of the league’s 30 teams, with

32 games on ESPN, TNT and ABC next year.