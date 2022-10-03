Evan Mobley Will Miss 1-2 Weeks With An Ankle Sprain

The Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams hoping to take a leap forward in 2022-23, coming off of a strong season a year ago that saw them drop a pair of play-in games to just miss out on the playoffs.

This year, they’re hoping the addition of Donovan Mitchell will provide some much-needed juice to their offense, while looking to continue to be a dominant defensive team, led by their talented frontcourt. Jarrett Allen became an All-Star in his second year with the Cavs, while Evan Mobley had a sensational rookie campaign, narrowly missing out on Rookie of the Year honors.

Along with adding Mitchell, Cleveland is hoping to stay healthier this year, as they saw a number of their stars miss time with various ailments a year ago. Unfortunately, Mobley’s sophomore campaign is off to a rough start before it even really begins, as he picked up an ankle sprain during their first preseason game and will miss 1-2 weeks, potentially sitting out until the start of the regular season.

The hope, of course, is that it’s a mild sprain and Mobley is able to return by the start of the season without any lingering issues, but there will be some concern of aggravating it later on in the season.