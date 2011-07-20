Even The Texas DMV Likes The Mavs And Rockets More Than The Spurs

Apparently winning all the time wasn’t good enough for the San Antonio Spurs to get their own license plate in the great state of Texas. Jeff McDonald of the Spurs Nation blog noticed that the state’s department of motor vehicles has a “coming soon” list of approved plate designs that includes the multi-NBA Championship Spurs, while the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks plates have been available for a while.

It’s way overdue. After a little snooping around, I discovered that there were a long list of state universities, both big and small, but no San Antonio Spurs? How could they?

Either way, I think it’s safe to say Texas might be the G.O.A.T. as far as license plate diversity goes. Also in the “coming soon” section are Texas plates for some out of state universities, including Arizona, Kentucky, Boise State, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State, Mizzou and Ole Miss.

In addition, there’s upcoming plans for license plates featuring Dr. Pepper, Texas Roadhouse and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Good stuff.

Would you sport an NBA license plate?

