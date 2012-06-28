Exclusive: Anthony Davis’s ‘Crescent City Connection’ Shirt By Dirty Coast

As we all know, the New Orleans Hornets are set to pick Anthony Davis No. 1 at the NBA Draft tonight. Davis’s signature unibrow is often brought up and he recently trademarked the phrases “Fear The Brow” and “Raise The Brow” so that no one could profit off his look. New Orleans based retailer, Dirty Coast, is playing off his unibrow and created the “Crescent City Connection” shirt.

One of the many nicknames for New Orleans is the Crescent City because of how the city was built along the Mississippi River and for Hornets’ fans, the “Crescent City Connection” used to refer to the alley-oops Chris Paul would throw to Tyson Chandler. The nickname now has a different meaning with Davis set to become a Hornet.

The shirt is available in either a v-neck or crew neck and in your preferred choice of the Hornets’ colors, teal or purple. You can pick up the shirt for $25 from Dirty Coast’s online store, their brick and mortar store in New Orleans (5631 Magazine St.) or by calling them at 504-324-3745.

If you need any more motivation to buy a shirt, check out the commercial that Dirty Coast and Jonathan Evans and Chris Trew, the minds behind the NOLA comedy theater, The New Movement Theater, created for the shirt:

Would you cop this?



