Puma’s re-emergence into the world of basketball has been defined by two things: a concerted effort to pay homage to its past, and bold color combinations to ensure they stand out in the ultra-competitive world of footwear. Both of these things have been apparent in its first two shoes, the Clyde Court and the recently-released Uproar, and the myriad of colorways that have been on display.

The latest example of this comes via the newest version of the Uproars, a sneaker that Puma released in time for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. It’s dropped in a pair of colorways, with the latest, the Uproar Spectra, dropping on April 12 for $120.

