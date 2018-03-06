Fairfield Coach Sydney Johnson Cried As Star Guard Tyler Nelson Was Subbed Off For The Final Time

03.05.18 4 days ago

Twitter/@CardChronicle

On Monday evening, the Iona Gaels captured their third consecutive MAAC championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 83-71 victory over the Fairfield Stags. From a big-picture view of things, that was easily the largest takeaway of the evening in Albany. However, a moment near the end of the game served as a clear reminder that there was much more involved than the final score.

In the waning seconds, Fairfield’s leading scorer, Tyler Nelson, was subbed off the floor for the final time in his career. Nelson then shared a poignant moment with head coach Sydney Johnson, who became overwhelmed with emotion.

TAGSCollege BasketballFAIRFIELD STAGSSydney JohnsonTyler Nelson

