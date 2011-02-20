False alarm: DeMar DeRozan did NOT get robbed in dunk contest

Look, I’m as big a fan of DeMar DeRozan as anybody. When he was a senior in high school, I wrote a feature on him in Dime #39 that is still one of my favorite stories I’ve done. He’s a good guy, comes from a good family, is an incredible athlete and I think he will be a legit star in the NBA beyond just a sick dunker.
So I’m not hating on him. But everybody needs to settle down with the “DeRozan got robbed!” movement following last night’s Slam Dunk Contest. Because DeRozan did not get robbed.
DeRozan’s second dunk of the first round — an off-the-bounce reverse cuff that I originally described as a cross between Jason Richardson and Michael Jordan in their primes — was the best dunk of the night, in my opinion, and deservedly got a 50. It was his first dunk that kept him out of the finals and away from a chance to unseat pre-contest favorite Blake Griffin. As a dunk itself, the between-the-legs dunk after catching a lob off the basket support was sick. But DeRozan only got a 44 because it took him and Amir Johnson so many tries to execute it that everyone in the Staples Center started checking their Birdman meter.
Was the 44 on DeRozan’s first dunk a robbery? No. Although later dunks by other players got higher scores after just as many (or more) failed attempts — e.g., JaVale McGee‘s three-ball dunk — that was because by that point, the judges were not penalizing dunkers anymore for misses. They really couldn’t, after McGee got a 50 for his two-ball, two-rim dunk that took several tries and Griffin got a 49 for his first dunk. Unfortunately for DeRozan, his try-try-try-again moment was the first dunk of the contest. The precedent had not yet been set that we were going to see a lot of misses. So he was penalized for killing some early crowd buzz, and likely because the judges assumed that not everybody else would be missing everything too. It doesn’t seem fair, but it’s understandable. The first guy on the clock is always in a tough position, also because there hasn’t yet been a scale set as to what is a 45, what’s a 50, etc. Each contest takes on a life of its own.
And besides, why did DeRozan pick a power forward (Johnson) to throw him the lob? I know DeMar and Amir are tight, but Jose Calderon and Jerryd Bayless get paid millions of dollars to put passes where they’re supposed to be. Even DeMar’s other homeboy, Sonny Weems, has some experience assisting dunk contest participants from his work with J.R. Smith.
I would have liked to see DeMar get into the finals and try more than two dunks. And if this Slam Dunk Contest were done under rule changes I suggested, we might have been able to see that. But DeRozan didn’t get robbed. At worst, it was a misdemeanor.
Umm…what? I don’t think you understand what happened. DeMar got a 44 on his through the legs dunk off the side. Blake got a 46 on a windmill dunk off the side. You tell me, which is harder? Had they both received the same score, DeMar would have been in the finals. You say the reason might be because DeMar went first and the judges were penalizing misses….so how does that not count as getting robbed? Is it his fault he went first? DeMar was clearly robbed.
Reasonable article, but seriously look at Blake’s second dunk off the sideboard windmill. I’m sorry but that dunk did not deserve a 46 compared to Derozan’s first dunk, as well it took Blake more attempts at it and had to rush that dunk to just get a score. I think it was obvious from that point, it was Griffin’s to win. I’m not tryna hate, I’m over it but the NBA’s isn’t fair anymore.
The very fact that your proposed rule changes would lead to the advancement of Demar Derozan is proof that you don’t even agree with this column you wrote. You too support Derozan and deep down know he was robbed.
Demarr deserved to win. 2 years in a row!!!
Demar derozan – off the sideboard, ALLEY OOP THROUGH THE LEGS DUNK = 44
Blake Griffin – (after Derozen’s) off the sideboard windmill dunk = 46
Now, there were 5 judges, so that means at least one of the judges gave that a 10. Impossible.
Kenny Smith, I love him, and the coaches ensured some well planned dunks. But their biases tainted the contest, in my opinion, and also influenced the judges.
What Ricky said. Javale McGee’s “three ball” dunk, as hard as that might have been, it just wasn’t as good as DeMar’s second dunk.
Blake also had several attempts at the off side windmill and the dunk over the hood of the car wasn’t even that good, it was all show. That whole choir thing was just ridiculous and was all flash and thrills, except it was without the thrills.
Why did Blake pick Baron to throw the pass? Everyone knows Baron would much rather dunk the ball himself. This is a sad excuse at trying to justify what was clearly a huge setup for LA’s new poster boy. DeMar got robbed and you know it.
As most of the comments above have already stated Mr. Hype had possibly the two worst dunks of the first round yet made it through. Blake’s first dunk took numerous attempts and he could only make it when he altered the dunk. Same goes with his second dunk off the backboard.
Demar did not change his dunk. He stuck with it. He nailed it. It was hard.
I love DIME, I get the mag delivered, I read this blogzine thing every day… I don’t have a problem with biased writing but sometimes I wonder if you just like players who let you interview them or you really know basketball at all.
You’re an idiot. Demar deserved to win there shouldn’t even be an article about this asshole.
Now I haven’t read any of the Internet banter about the contest, but it’s amazing that there’s an article already shooting down what I thought was pure robbery in the dunk contest. Should have been a Derozen and Griffin finals.
Cmom Ibaka was the one who was robbed!
Looking at this piece purely through the prism of critical thinking and argument construction, I have to say you are a terrible writer and this is the worst attempt at post hoc ergo propter hoc I have ever seen (outside of Fox News).
Austin, your blogs are becoming more and more biased and u don’t want to admit it. I love your writing in tthe mag but not sure if u believe what you write on the site.
U said there was a precedent set because he went first. If that was the case, the precedent should have penalized players accordingly. Demar went for the same dunk and stuck to it. Blake had he made his first round dunks on the first attempts or stuck to them in the round he would have gotten more respect and points but because he didn’t he should have gotten less points, especially since he had more attemmpts. And let’s face it, the over the hood dunk was nice, but its be seen before.. Had he went over the roof I would had given him 100…also the damn choir was too much. That’s the nba’s way of naming him the golden child after LBJ. Its one thing to market a player, its another to shove him down our throat at undeserving and unnecessary moments.
I’m telling u, a tournament style contest between 8 players is the way to go, two tries per player, not two dunks, TRIES!
Absolute GARBAGE! DeMar got ROBBED! R-O-B-B-E-D! How the hell did Griffin’s dunk score higher than DeMar’s first? Please someone tell me how! Rigged, Blake gets the win just because he showed up, we love ya DeMar, F the haters!
Just letting you know. Demar chose Amir to throw the pass because hes the only Raptor thats from the LA area. He didnt want to take a teammate away from their mid season break and famalies just to throw him an alley.
He got robbed.
Good analysis, I didn’t even realize anyone thought he was robbed. His dunks were nice, though.
People will hate on anything… great slam dunk contest and people obviously want to focus on the one negative… nothing new here
DeRozan was robbed, but it’s only a meaningless dunk contest. The people know that double d is sick. This will give the kid more motivation, a chip on his shoulder so to speak. He gonna go HAM in the second half!
DeRozan got robbed…that’s two years in a row.
I don’t give a shit how many balls McGee dunked…he could dunk 10 balls, but if he keeps taking 15 tries to do it…how does that qualify as a pass to the finals?
DeRozan was the only one to get a dunk off on the first try…and it was the best dunk of the night.
McGee is on some bullshit…no one cares that you changed your shoes every dunk…you missed all your dunks 15 times before you made it and there’s people that think you should win?? let alone be in the finals? BULLSHIT
DeRozan got robbed…and if you think McGee should’ve even been in there with his bullshit gimmick fuckery…then I don’t know what to say to you…you got some problems.
Yeah Demar didn’t get robbed Javale McGee did. They shouldn’t let fans vote it just turns into a popularity contest i.e. Justin Bieber enough said
@Egypt Negativity? The negativity began when they rigged the contest. We all know Griffin is a great player and a great dunker, but we clearly saw flaws that should have been penalized. Even Reggie Miller couldn’t believe that Griffin got a 10 from Dr.J for the off the side windmill, which wasn’t even his original dunk.
No one is hating we’re clearly stating the fact and if you didn’t see that, you must have been watching Blake’s highlight reel or your biased opinion just blinded you from this.
DeRozan got robbed two years in a row.
Felt bad for Demar, I liked how his coach named each dunk he performed. I agree he got robbed but so did Serge, Rofl, if you watched his dunks and can read lips, you can sorta tell he was mumbling to KD that the contest was fixed/rigged and it was what it has been quoted, “The Blake Griffin Show” (Over-hyped).
I like Griffin but I’m waiting to see what else he can do when he improves his game in other areas. To finish off, I agree that these things are pointless and just for fans to watch and have fun but if people are telling me Demar never lost a contest before these last two, then I wonder how much longer his ego is going to motivate him to want to be in Toronto, to become a bigger ‘superstar’ somewhere else. Seems to be the trend here nowadays.
terrible article. Griffin took far more attempt to complete his windmall off the side of the backboard than derozan did on his first dunk. And derozans threw the legs is a far more difficult and impressive dunk than a windmill. Plus derozan took it off the support which is way far harder than off the backboard. Thats just the beginning of the joke of the whole night, where dunking no longer counts towards your score and rathers its the silly antics one pulls off before or after. a jokkkeee
terrible article. Demar was robbed. that is all
RE: Blake’s windmill dunk.
It’s not just about how creative or difficult the dunk is. How many times did Dominique do the same windmill but get high scores for it? That’s because Nique (like Blake) dunked HARD. Creativity is cool, but power and flair is also part of the package. Think about Harold Miner. None of his dunks were all that creative, but dude just dunked HARD as shit and he won two contests. Blake’s power earned him the high scores on his first two dunks, not necessarily that either was an original dunk.
You are a tool. Derozan’s first dunk better than Griffin’s second end of story. The NBA probably has you on its dunk contest payroll with KIA and the choir. The dunk contest was just a Blake Griffin KIA commercial. The NBA got paid to have Blake in the final. I don’t really care one way or the other just don’t be so damn obvious. If someone pays you for your opinion you should be fired because there is enough nonsense on the internet.
You know it’s rigged because if Blake didn’t make it to the final round that KIA would never have been promoted…
As everyone has so eloquently pointed out, Griffin got a 46 on his 2nd dunk, and DeMar got a 44 on his first, which makes no sense.
DeMar’s was more difficult, and he had fewer attempts than Griffin anyway. They had the car and choir waiting for Griffin in the finals, DeMar was obviously shafted, if Griffin had been scored fairly on his 2nd dunk, DeMar would have gone on to the finals.
This is a bad article man.
I don’t know if Demar would have won against Mcgee in the final but he damn sure should have been there.
I honestly dont get the hype on Blake. I’m not hating at all he’s a great talent but damn they have him in the hall of fame already.
DEROZAN SHOULD WIN EVERY SINGLE TIME
blake griffin is overrated
and his last dunk over the car?
NUTHIN SPEACIAL
he jumped over the hood and only jumped from the bottom half of the circle
Derozan jumps froma bit farther on his first dunk AND its an ally AND he puts it through the legs AND he caught it BEHIND the backboard
and he only gets a 44 -_________-
and now ur tellin me he didnt get robbed?
im srry but if he didnt get robbed that means blake griffin never won….
I compare the dunk contest to figure skating. The scoring is based on a flawless routine and degree of difficulity. Based on all 4 contestents dunks, in the catagory of degree of difficultiy DD wins on both dunks props to Ibaka on dunk from free throw line and two ball dunk by Griffin. In the catagory for being flawless, Derozan and Ibaka were the only ones to be flawless on one of their two dunks. The others needed numerious attempts on both their dunks. Based on this reasoning it should have been Ibaka and Derozan in the finals.
And I firmly believe Derozan would have won.
demar derozen didnt get robbed…says the magazine WHO JUST DID AN ARTICLE AND COVER SHOOT ON BLAKE GRIFFIN HAHA
Sorry I ment McGee on two ball dunk.
This is the most contradicting article i have ever read. You clearly stated that it was unfair judging and you said he didnt get robbed…
sorry Austin, but this article u wrote is self contradicting on so many levels. U just made urself look like a fool, and also made everyone believe that Demar was robbed
Wasn’t gonna post here anymore but I can’t help it on this one:
You talk about DD going first, well to me that means that he is the one who sets the standards for judging criteria. Hence if his dunk which was of greater difficulty and took less tries to complete gets a 44. Then Blake’s dunk could not have been a 46… FACT!
The final should have been Javale VS DD. But we all knew it would be Blake who would win it all. They had the car and choir ready to bring out. Its ridiculous… what’s the point in having a dunk contest when the best dunks don’t win? Not the first time its happened either JRichardson and Iggy have both been robbed before.
“likely because the judges assumed that not everybody else would be missing everything too.”
are you serious? that’s your argument? man that’s extremely weak.
Your an idiot. DeRozan set the standard by going first. Blake Giffin’s second dunk was garbage. He tried more times then anyone, and his original dunk was a 360, but scrapped it for a simple windmill when he began to run out of time. It is obvious it was a second tier dunk.
What can you say, the dunk contest is not about the dunks its about the showmanship and ratings. If DeRozan had played for a major fan base team, he would have made it through. That is just the way things are.
Hahah, sorry Toronto fans.
Toronto fans finally bit on a Raptor article again huh? Dime wins.
Demar got robbed. Blake’s first two misses were the most impressive things I saw all night (Demar’s dunk was second), but the dunk Griffin actually made was really basic and marked highly as a result of the hype from the misses.
Everyone kind of got robbed really … Ibeka dunked waaaaaay the hell back. McGee had crazy creativity. Blake was a victim of Kenny’s over zealousness with the props.
I think the NBA really missed out on a golden opportunity to just let these guys go at it without props. Cancel the props. Just dunking. All the best contests were simply dunks. Griffin could have been right there in the top three contests ever if there were no stupid props. The NBA should know better. Leave the props for years when Nate and Dwight are in the house. Not when the new prodigal son of the dunk is reppin’.
Demar’s first dunk had points deducted for Darryl Dawkins’ suit…just awful.
ouch austin i was gonna rip into your as always brutal post but i actually almost feel bad for u after scrolling down like 5 pages of you suck comments…but ill still get mine in…u suck at writing and being an nba fan
No,there is no doubt about it, Derozan got robbed. PERIOD. both of his dunks were better than both of Blakes dunks, and to be honest, they were both better than McGee’s dunks too… its a damn shame cuz Derozan is probably fed up with the dunk contest now… and we didnt even get to see his “Funky Chicken Dunk” :(
NBA a sport of Fixes. After the scandal with a NBA ref fixing games a few years back. The NBA (the organization itself) is now fixing dunk contest, how sad is that. Look at the evidence, they had a choir there for BG (you actually think that numbskull would have thought up a choir idea) and you can’t tell me the NBA didn’t do every thing in their power to pimp BG to make the finals for weeks prior to the contest.
The judging was very inconsistant, so they were obviously in on the fix. Funny how the NBA shows McGee mom bribing the judges.
Its odd you would not have at least one the two people with the best dunks not in the finals. I speaking of Derozan and Ibeka. The NBA needed BG to win with Choir and all, how better to do then by getting rid of the competition.
All I have to say is shame of the NBA. They must think the fans are stupid and unable to see through their farce
Demar lost by 1 point to Griffin. How can you explain Griffin getting a 46 on the side of the backboard windmill after many failed attempts? 1 judge gave him a 10 on that dunk? How can you explain that? you can’t!
ROBBED…wasn’t even better than the 44 between the legs Derozan did to begin with.