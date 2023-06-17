One of the more consistently great bits of content that pops up every offseason is “a regular person tries to play basketball against someone who is in the NBA.” Every year, a professional basketball player shows up at a park or in a gym, plays at about 20 percent speed, and cooks some random person like they’re a well done steak.

The first player (at least that we have seen) who has given us an entry into this genre is Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. A video began making its way around social media of Green showing up on a court and getting guarded by a dude who was part of the game. While the fan tried their very best against him and did about as good of a job as a person playing pickup can do, Green was able to get to his jumper and knew it was good from the moment it left his hand.

Jalen Green showed this fan no mercy 💀 Name one NBA player you think you could defend 👀 (via ozzysocialclub/IG) pic.twitter.com/NIybbW287y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2023

Again, this is a pretty good job by the fan considering that Green is a professional basketball player who averaged more than 20 points per game last season and is known for his ability to play 1-on-1 against defenders, but, well, Green is a professional basketball player, so he can just do stuff like this.