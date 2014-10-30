Fans In Attendance At Cavs Opener Will Join LeBron James In Pre-Game Chalk Toss

#Nike #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.30.14 4 years ago

LeBron James polled his Twitter followers yesterday on whether or not he should perform his infamous chalk toss in 2014-2015. Considering that Nike has gifted fans in attendance of tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers season-opener with confetti to make a dust cloud of their own, we think we know The King’s final decision.

Here’s James asking Twitter for its opinion on the prospective return of his old pre-game ritual:

Keep in mind he sent the Tweet less than 24 hours ago. And this is what attendees of tonight’s game will find on their seat at Quicken Loans Arena:

Wow! What a quick turnaround by the folks at Nike! Not really. This was obviously planned weeks in advance, and LeBron only surveyed his fans through social media as means to drive interest in the promotion.

Whatever. 20,562 people joining James in his chalk toss will still be quite the sight to see.

TOPICS#Nike#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagLeBron JamesNIKE

