Fantasy Basketball: The Week’s Best Pickups (12.26)

FRESH PICKINGS:

Kawhi Leonard (56 percent owned in Yahoo!, 68 percent in ESPN)

After singing Kawhi Leonard’s praises a few weeks ago, he did me dirty by taking a little extra time to heal his bum knee. Now back in action, he put up 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals and three treys in his first start back. In fantasy, Kawhi is a steals specialist, and while he isn’t going to wow you in any other category, he’s not going to hurt you anywhere either. He has the upside to average a trey, two steals, and half a block so go get him now before it’s too late.

Jarrett Jack (56 percent owned in Y!, 96 percent in ESPN)

To me, Jarrett Jack was always one of those guys who was better equipped for rotisserie than head-to-head, so I always kept my distance. However, with this being the first full season without Monta Ellis for Golden State, Jack is playing productive enough to be useful in all formats. Steph Curry is seeing tons of time at the two, and thriving in the role, while Jack mans the point. His season averages are up to 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 treys, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 87 percent from the line, making him well worth the add.

Hedo Turkoglu (25 percent owned in Y!, one percent in ESPN)

Not too long ago, Hedo Turkoglu was a fantasy stud for the championship contending Orlando Magic. Boy, have times changed. Now, Turkoglu has worked his way back from injury to the point where he is considered day-to-day, and should be able to stat hound on a poor Magic team looking for anyone who can provide any significant run at all. He may or may not pan out, but while nothing is guaranteed, Turkoglu is worth a speculative add in most formats.

Andrew Nicholson (three percent owned in Y!, one percent in ESPN)

Andrew Nicholson is my dark horse to not only take on Big Baby‘s production while he is out with injury, but also keep it up consistently as the season wears on. While he should only be added in deeper leagues for now, Nicholson has a ton of long-term potential as Orlando fades from the playoff hunt. During a four-game stretch in December where he averaged over 20 minutes a game, he put up 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. Add him now in deeper leagues, while keeping any eye on him in all others.

LAST CALL

These guys were mentioned in last week’s edition. Go grab them if they’re still around.

Bismack Biyombo

Biyombo is a great source of blocks as long as he’s getting starter’s minutes.

Jose Calderon

Calderon has less relevance once Lowry returns, but will still be useful. Worth a stash even if you’re just waiting to see if he’ll get traded.

Bradley Beal

As they fall further from the playoff hunt, Washington will go with the youth movement. John Wall, Beal and Jordan Crawford are a three-headed fantasy monster.

Ed Davis

Davis is in the same boat as Calderon. Andrea Bargnani will definitely kill his value upon returning, but the former first overall pick has been involved in tons of trade rumors, which would free up a ton of minutes for Davis.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk probably isn’t available on your waiver wire anymore, but he is well worth a pick up or buy low.

Steve Nash

See Nowitzki, Dirk.

Eric Gordon

Gordon’s status has been upgraded to day-to-day so grab him now if you still can. When he’s healthy he can make a major fantasy impact.

INJURIES

These players will be out for an extended period of time but if an impatient owner cuts them and you can afford to sit on an injury for a while, they are well worth the wait.

Eric Gordon (considered day-to-day)

Kyle Lowry (should be back in the next week or two)

Amar’e Stoudemire (should be back in the next week or two)

Andrew Bynum (no set timetable for a return yet)

John Wall (should be back in the next month)

Andrea Bargnani (should be back in a month or so)

Danny Granger (should be back in a month or two)

Glen Davis (should be back in a month or so)

Derrick Rose (no set timetable for a return yet)

Who will be the second half’s biggest surprise?

