First Look: Air Jordan XX9

Today, Jordan is unveiling the Air Jordan XX9 and here’s the first look we have at the new shoe, which will release in September. The image is courtesy of ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The XX9, which designer Tinker Hatfield says was two years in the making and was inspired in Italy, sports two revolutionary technologies: an evolved Flight Plate coupled with the first-ever performance-woven upper.

“In the past, we’ve drawn inspiration from myriad places—everything from fighter jets to motorcycles—and have ended up with some pretty fun designs along the way,” said Hatfield, Vice President of Creative Concepts. “This year, our inspiration and challenge to ourselves was to create the best performance basketball shoe ever—and I think the XX9 and the performance-woven upper pay that off.”

The Air Jordan XX9 launches this September in two colorways— Black/White-Gym Red and Black/Team Orange-Dark Grey. Stay tuned for more details and images from the event and check out the video below.

