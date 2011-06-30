First-Look Screenshot Of NBA 2K12

06.30.11 7 years ago 14 Comments

It’s finally here. 2K Sports has just released a first-look of NBA 2K12 that highlights the exciting 2011 NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Heat. In the screenshot – which you can see in all its glory after the jump – Dirk Nowitzki soars to the hoop at the American Airlines Center as LeBron James and Chris Bosh attempt to block the shot. Check it out:

This early look at NBA 2K12 is just the first of many screenshots and videos to come, so be sure to stay tuned.

What do you think?

