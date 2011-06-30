First-Look Screenshot Of NBA 2K12

It’s finally here. 2K Sports has just released a first-look of NBA 2K12 that highlights the exciting 2011 NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Heat. In the screenshot – which you can see in all its glory after the jump – Dirk Nowitzki soars to the hoop at the American Airlines Center as LeBron James and Chris Bosh attempt to block the shot. Check it out:
This early look at NBA 2K12 is just the first of many screenshots and videos to come, so be sure to stay tuned.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Would Look better in Purple & Gold =)
CANT WAIT
Jordan (I think) was on the cover last year.
Who will be on the cover this year?
Who do you think SHOULD be on the cover this year?
i think if Dirk or Lebron is on the cover of 2k12 they will lose money. and i wonder how much more attribute points they gave to dirks fadeaway and clutch factor. Derrick Rose was already stupid sick in 2k11 i cant imagine how much more now that hes the MVP. or how crazy Blake Griffins dunks and alley ops are gonna be. is Yao gonna be back on the Rockets, kinda miss playing with him. another thing is that since Kobe had a down year and playoffs does his numbers go down going into 2k12 cause 2k11 hes coming off winning 2 championships. or how much Z.Bo will improve after his performance in this years playoffs. did they give Dwight a baby jumper and what about Bynums defense, thats gotta go up too.
can anyone explain me to how to use 2k11 fileshare to update my rosters? and where do i find 2k11 fileshare? im clueless on everything, please help…i have a PS3
add me if you like…Son_of_Ghost
The screenshot looks a bit crappy to me, especially considering it is the first look of the new game…
However that means nothing… I will be purchasing NBA 2K12 on release day as usual (And will continue to do) they have been the epitome of consistency, I have owned every NBA 2K they ever made and they haven’t made a bad one yet.
Dirk can’t jump that high
the thing i hate the most about 2k11 is when you dribble pass the half court line and then someone bumps into right when you pass it then you take an automatic step backwards and get called for a half court violation. im not saying i dont do the same to my opponents im just saying its stupid
I don’t need no intermission my lifes in hi definition.
what would 2k do if there is a lockout…?!?!?!
What WILL 2K do SINCE there will be a lockout…..
They need to change the unis of the classic teams to make it accurate. Playing as the Showtime Lakers and John Stockton in long shorts isn’t authentic.
they should make it in my player so you get money with our contract and so you can buy stuff.
@panchitoooo if you are on the 2k servers then you automatically get the new updated rosters which already have updated ratings since the season ended for all the players. i cant remember specifically except that rudy gay started the season out as an 82 and finished as an 87. Blakes ratings and Klove’s also got a boost.
@melvin 2ksports has already said there will still be a 2k12 even if there is a lockout
[blogs.forbes.com]