First-Look Screenshot Of NBA 2K12

It’s finally here. 2K Sports has just released a first-look of NBA 2K12 that highlights the exciting 2011 NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Heat. In the screenshot – which you can see in all its glory after the jump – Dirk Nowitzki soars to the hoop at the American Airlines Center as LeBron James and Chris Bosh attempt to block the shot. Check it out:

This early look at NBA 2K12 is just the first of many screenshots and videos to come, so be sure to stay tuned.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.