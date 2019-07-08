Five Russell Westbrook Trades That Could Shake Up The NBA

Getty Image

There’s been so much movement during the NBA’s free agency period this summer that it could register on the Richter scale, and we might not even be done yet. After Kawhi Leonard finally chose the Los Angeles Clippers as his next destination, luring Paul George out of Oklahoma City to join him via trade, the Thunder find themselves in a precarious spot. With George gone after just two seasons and back-to-back first round playoff losses, it’s beginning to feel like it’s also time for the Russell Westbrook era to end as well.

After snagging a historic haul of picks from the Clippers for George, then snagging another future first rounder for Jerami Grant in a trade with Denver, OKC now holds six future first round picks as they embark on what should be a total rebuild. There are rumors swirling that teams like Houston, Miami and Detroit are all showing interest in Westbrook and, with teams reportedly given the OK to call OKC, we cooked up five trades that would officially signal the end of Westbrook’s time on Oklahoma City

Houston Rockets get: Russell Westbrook

Oklahoma City gets: Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker

Despite coming off a disappointing playoff performance, Clint Capela is still just 25 years old and under contract for the next three seasons. Eric Gordon is in the final year of his deal and could be an asset at the trade deadline with his expiring contract as the Thunder go full rebuild, as would Tucker, who has two years left on his respective contract. For Houston, they get to trot out a trio of Chris Paul, James Harden and Westbrook in a Western Conference that’s as wide open as it’s been in years.