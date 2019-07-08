The Thunder Will Reportedly Begin Listening To Trade Offers After Meeting With Russell Westbrook

07.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Perhaps the most shocking thing about the late-night trade of Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers was not that Kawhi Leonard would be signing with the latter, but that the Oklahoma City Thunder decided their best course of action would be to kickstart a rebuild in the process. The haul of picks that came with a Paul George trade are many, and Monday’s move to trade Jerami Grant to Denver added to that pile.

But more than just losing George, that trade signals that the end may be near for Russell Westbrook’s time in OKC. Rumors trickled out after the George trade that some tension between he and George was a precursor to the move, and Leonard’s lobbying to get George to leave the team he re-signed with for four years a summer ago was apparently made easier because of it.

Over the weekend it was reported that the Thunder and Westbrook’s camp were discussing ‘next steps’ for the franchise and player who has averaged a triple-double the last two seasons, and Monday brought word that the team has reportedly started fielding offers for the guard.

