Foot Locker Re-Releasing Starter Jackets Over Labor Day Weekend

The old school Starter Jackets that kept an entire generation of kids warm in the wintertime, while also featuring their favorite sports team’s colors and logo, will finally make their long awaited return this Labor Day Weekend. Foot Locker and Footlocker.com will be re-releasing a limited edition Old School/New School Pack on August 31.

There will only be a few Starter Jackets available for purchase, and each will retail for $150. Store details will be posted on the Launch Locator soon.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.