Watch Former Slam Dunk Champ Jeremy Evans Put Kid On A Poster

08.01.14 4 years ago

If you thought Aaron Gordon crossing-up a little girl was bad, just wait until you see what Jeremy Evans did. The former Slam Dunk Contest champion absolutely posterized a helpless kid at the Utah Jazz Junior Clinic yesterday.

We’re just shocked no one was hurt.

The kid’s reaction is perfect, too. What was he supposed to do – let the 6-9 pogo stick have a free path to the basket? No way.

He even cops to the unenviable circumstances: “I got postered,” he confirms. Indeed. But at least you wore it like a champ, kid.

Would you have challenged Evans dunk attempt?

