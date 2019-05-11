Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the last few days getting their ducks in a row after talks to make Tyronn Lue their next head coach fell apart. This has included identifying potential names to take over the vacancy left by now-former coach Luke Walton, and according to a report from ESPN, one name has put themselves in a good spot at this early juncture.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk bring word that Frank Vogel, who we last saw on the bench for the Orlando Magic from 2016-18, made a “strong impression” in his sit down with the organization. In response, the Lakers want to speak to him again.

Via ESPN:

After the Lakers top two targets, Monty Williams and Ty Lue rejected the franchise’s offers, the Lakers reset their search and Vogel is emerging as a serious candidate, sources said. Vogel flew to Los Angeles on Thursday and met with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and his front office and had detailed discussions on how he’d approach the possibility of taking over what has become a volatile situation.

While Vogel was fired from his gig in Orlando after two years, he’s far more well-known for his work with the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16. Vogel took over as an interim head coach, got the team to the playoffs, then kept the position until 2016. He accrued a 250-181 record in his career in the Hoosier State, and led the team to back-to-back conference final appearances in 2013 and 2014. His career record of 304-291 is a bit less impressive due to his time in Orlando.

As ESPN notes, Vogel came close to taking over for the New York Knicks when Phil Jackson was in charge, and Jackson has obvious close ties to the Lakers organization. All things considered, Vogel would be a good hire, but with how volatile the situation in Los Angeles has been in recent months, who knows what twists and turns could still be in store.