Getty Image

The greatest basketball player in the history of the basketball program at the University of San Francisco is Bill Russell. This is one of those universally agreed upon statements that even the most steadfast can agree upon, unless you’re a really big fan of Bill Cartwright, in which case let me know, because I would love to hear your argument.

Anyway, Frankie Ferrari is not in Bill Russell’s class — there is no shame in this, few people are — but he has absolutely lapped the greatest champion in basketball history when it comes to having a breathtaking name. Ferrari is also a very good basketball player in his own right, as he was a first-team all-conference selection last year and is the point guard that serves as the engine behind the 8-1 Dons, which sit at 51st in KenPom.

Thanks to Ferrari, who is averaging 11.9 points and 6.6 assists in 30.2 minutes per game this season, San Francisco hoops announced a promotion in which everyone who attends their game on Thursday gets a free bag of popcorn.