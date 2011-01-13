Free Richard Hamilton!

Richard Hamilton has been the Detroit Pistons’ leading scorer for eight straight seasons, an All-Star three times and is one of the few, proud owners of both an NBA and NCAA championship ring. But last night he never got off the bench, registering a DNP-CD for only the fourth time in his 822-game career. (The other three times were when he sat the final game of the regular season before the playoffs.) Was he hurt? No. Was he told before the game that he was not going to play? Not so much.
Here are some great quotes from Hamilton courtesy of Chris Iott at MLive.com:
“I came to the game with my same routine, that I was going to play. Nobody warned me or told me anything. I just came out ready to play the game.”
“This is probably the first time in my career that, when I put on a jersey, I didn’t play. …All I know is as long as I put that jersey on, I’m going to go out and play hard and be ready when my number’s called.”
“I was definitely surprised. Do I think it was a level of disrespect or unfair or anything like that? I’ll leave that to y’all.”
To be frank, Hamilton is having his worst statistical season across the board since his rookie year, averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He’s also shooting a career-low 41 percent from the field. Just like Chris Webber starting the “Free Steve Nash” chants in Phoenix, perhaps it’s time to do the same for Rip in Detroit.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Detroit should do the right thing and trade him.
Either reunite him with Chauncey in NJ (whenever that goes down) or trade him to a contender…
When its all said an done Detroit should retire his jersey, along with Chauncey’s and Big Ben’s
Ive always been a fan of Rips since his years at UConn and i still am now. I personally would love to see him holding down the two spot in CHI coming off screens from Boozer and getting buckets. For a shooter, he has always had a well rounded game by playing solid D, making the smart pass and hitting that mid range J. Rip still has 3 good years in him, especially in a Bulls uni where he will feast off the open jumpers he’d get from all the attention Rose and Boozer get. Plus Thibs can use some of the same plays that get Ray Allen open jumpers in Bos. Hopefully the Bulls can get him for cheap like Bogans and a 2nd round pick. That would be perfect.
My boy’s a Milwaukee fan (yeah, I know, but that’s his hometown area) and he was telling me about a Prince+Rip trade for Redd’s expiring contract and Maggette. It works on the trademachine and I think it works out great for both teams, Detroit gets Redd’s $18M off the books and keep Maggette, Milwaukee get Prince with his $11M expiring at the end of this season plus Rip. They’d be rolling out a lineup of Jennings, Rip, Prince, Gooden and Bogut with Salmons as the 6th. They’d be a legit PF away from being a powerhouse
He’s probably about to be traded.
Rips a winer plain and simple, as a Pistons fan his time here is way past, just like Tayshauns, both of these guys are holding the Pistons back.
I hope RIp will enjoy playing in Jersey. At least Brooklyn isn’t too far away.
Peace RIP. Thanks for the memories.
Sweet shirt!
@rban
I think it’s more likely the Pistons are holding Rip and Tayshaun back. They can still contribute to a winning team and are wasting away in Detroit. Dumars needs to do the right thing and trade them to a playoff team where their talents can actually be used.
Dumars has been trying to trade Rip for ever. No body wanted his horrible contract except NJ with this deal.
That’s the scariest shirt ever
Its really just sad!!
This is a bunch of BS on the Pistons part.. Do they forget who held it down when they won those championships? Rip, Chauncey, Rasheed, Big Ben, and Prince. If I ran that team I would still put pieces around Rip and Prince and to be honest. They need to have there jerseys retired for Detroit, they did alot for that team even though the only ones still there are Prince and Rip.
lmao, is that what you guys think???
Joe D is simply holding on to Rip and Tay? stop it! lol.
1. Rip is due $12.5 for the next 2 years. Not many teams want to take that contract. Only a contender in need of a 2 guard would touch it.
2. Tay’s contract is expiring + he is having a pretty good year. Not to mention that he is a proven vet with a ring. that’s good stock and you don’t simply give that away.
These guys will get traded……..it’s just gotta work out for the team first……then Rip & Tay.
It’s business fellas.