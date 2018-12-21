The G-League Hopes Every NBA Team Will Have Its Own Affiliate By 2022

Getty Image

The G-League (formerly the NBA Development League), has always been a testing ground for the NBA. Not only is it used as a sort of incubator for NBA prospects, it’s a place where the league can conduct field experiments for new rules and initiatives that might eventually find their way into the NBA.

They’ve expanded their two-way contracts in recent years, and scores of players who have spent time developing their game there are now contributing members of NBA teams. There’s also an initiative to pay players who join out of high school rather than join the NCAA and play college ball.

Now, it appears new G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has big plans for expansion. There are currently only three NBA teams that do not have G-League affiliates, and Abdur-Rahim wants to rectify that by 2022.