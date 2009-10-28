Game Of The Night Preview: Hornets at Spurs

On night number two of the 2009-10 NBA season, 20 more team will make their debut. Probably the most intriguing matchup of the 12 games on schedule tonight is between the Hornets and Spurs. It also happens to be the most accessible game since it will be part of the ESPN double header (the Jazz/Nuggets being the other). These two teams battled it out for seven games in the 2008 Western Conference second round in what was one of the most thrilling playoff series in recent years.

There are a lot of similarities between the Hornets and Spurs. Both squads are coming off disappointing 2008-09 seasons. The Hornets fell short of expectations and got destroyed in the first round by Denver. San Antonio, on the other hand, battled a lot of injuries and were also easily defeated in the first round. Both teams also loaded up on talent in the offseason. The Spurs acquired an athletic and talented forward in Richard Jefferson in a trade with Milwaukee and New Orleans traded Tyson Chandler for Emeka Okafor.

Tonight’s game will be fun to watch for a variety of reasons. The first reason is being able to see two of the game’s best point guards Chris Paul and Tony Parker go at it for 48 minutes. It will also be interesting to see Manu Ginobili healthy and how RJ fits in with the team. I also want to see up close the chemistry between CP and Emeka, whether they can have that same connection Paul shared with Chandler.

With the Spurs ranked near the top of the power ranking standings and being the game’s in San Antonio, they are clearly the favorites to win. But don’t count out the Hornets. They definitely have a team that can compete. David West should have his way against McDyess and if CP has a 25 and 10 type of night and Emeka holds his own against Duncan, then I wouldn’t count out the possibility of the Hornets taking this game right down to the wire.

Prediction: Spurs by four.

Can the Hornets keep it close and possibly even win?